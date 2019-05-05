Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stankus Lavin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Stankus Lavin Obituary
Barbara Stankus Lavin

Maine - Barbara Stankus Lavin of Maine, NY passed away on Sunday morning April 28, 2019. Barbara was born in Carbondale, PA. She was the daughter of Frank and Ethel Stankus. A mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, she was cherished by all who knew her. Barbara was married to love of her life Richard F. Lavin for over 50 years. From this love came their pride and joy, three sons: Mark (Julie), Todd, and Daniel. She worked numerous years for the county at Willow Point Nursing home and BC Transit. While living in New York, she faithfully attended Union Center Christian Church. She is survived by her siblings Margaret McDonald of New Port Ritchey, Florida; Frank Stankus of Clifford, PA; Shirley (Bob) Kralovic, Medina, OH; and Marie (Mark) Lynch of York, SC. She has an abundance of wonderful nieces and nephews. Everyone will miss her smile and laughter. The family will receive friends and family at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main Street in Endicott, NY on Thursday May 9th, from 4:30-6:30pm. The memorial service will be from 6:30 to 7pm. Internment will be held at a later date at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now