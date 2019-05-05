|
Barbara Stankus Lavin
Maine - Barbara Stankus Lavin of Maine, NY passed away on Sunday morning April 28, 2019. Barbara was born in Carbondale, PA. She was the daughter of Frank and Ethel Stankus. A mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, she was cherished by all who knew her. Barbara was married to love of her life Richard F. Lavin for over 50 years. From this love came their pride and joy, three sons: Mark (Julie), Todd, and Daniel. She worked numerous years for the county at Willow Point Nursing home and BC Transit. While living in New York, she faithfully attended Union Center Christian Church. She is survived by her siblings Margaret McDonald of New Port Ritchey, Florida; Frank Stankus of Clifford, PA; Shirley (Bob) Kralovic, Medina, OH; and Marie (Mark) Lynch of York, SC. She has an abundance of wonderful nieces and nephews. Everyone will miss her smile and laughter. The family will receive friends and family at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main Street in Endicott, NY on Thursday May 9th, from 4:30-6:30pm. The memorial service will be from 6:30 to 7pm. Internment will be held at a later date at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 8, 2019