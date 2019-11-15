|
|
Barry Blakeslee
Binghamton - Barry Blakeslee, 68, of Binghamton, passed away Monday November 11, 2019.
He is survived by His Cousin Mindy Vance Bouman, and His friend Edward Matesanz.
Barry was the owner of Blakeslee Restaurant Supply in Binghamton for years.
A memorial service will be held Monday November 18th at 2:00 PM at The MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Friends may call at the Mikeska Funeral Home Monday from 12 Noon until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019