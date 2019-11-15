Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Blakeslee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Blakeslee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Blakeslee Obituary
Barry Blakeslee

Binghamton - Barry Blakeslee, 68, of Binghamton, passed away Monday November 11, 2019.

He is survived by His Cousin Mindy Vance Bouman, and His friend Edward Matesanz.

Barry was the owner of Blakeslee Restaurant Supply in Binghamton for years.

A memorial service will be held Monday November 18th at 2:00 PM at The MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

Friends may call at the Mikeska Funeral Home Monday from 12 Noon until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -