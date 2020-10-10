1/
Basil (Bill) Fedich
Endicott - Basil (Bill) Fedich, 98 of Endicott, passed away, Friday October 9, 2020 at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Bernadine; his brothers, Peter and George; his sisters, Ann Bell, Helen Fedich, Olga Dwyer and Mary Oktausk. He is survived by three children, Robert (Nancy) Fedich, Ann Marie (Michael) Calvasina, Kathy Sue (Andrew) Stebner; seven grandchildren, James (Kristyn) Fedich, Douglas (Kate) Fedich, Jennifer (Kevin) Novotny, David Calvasina, Laurie (Justin) Schmidt, Sara (Brad) Kempeny, Matthew Stebner; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen (Allyn) Storm, Becky (Dick) Laszewski; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving during WW II, a member of the Russian Club, Endicott, a member of the VFW, Owego and a retired employee of IBM Endicott. Funeral services will be held Monday 12 Noon at St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Church on Monday from 11 AM until time of service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
