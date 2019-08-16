Resources
Basil S. Lesyshyn

Basil S. Lesyshyn Obituary
Basil S. Lesyshyn

- - Basil S. Lesyshyn, of Florida, died August 3, 2019 from the results of lung cancer.

He was 67 and would have graduated in the U-E H.S. class of 1970. The family moved to Florida prior to his senior year but he maintained a devotion to his friends at U-E and considered this to be his graduation class.

He was a lifelong musician, playing guitar, and a founding member of the band "TORN SOUL" in Endicott.

He is survived by a son, his brother, Mike, sister, Cathy Roberts, and brother, Paul.

Anyone wishing further information may contact Mike at [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
