Beal Marks
Morehead City, NC - Beal Marks, previously of Owego, NY, passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 99. Beal was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Blanche Beal Marks; and children, Gwen Snow and Dean Snow. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Marks; children, Nairn Kucharik, Jonathan Marks (Audra), Jocelyn McCluny (Mark), Leslie Schroer (Rich), Rob Snow (Missy), and Ian Marks; and 13 grandchildren. Born on May 10, 1920 in Cleveland, OH, he would grow up in Newton, MA. He attended Union College and upon graduation enlisted as an officer in the US Navy where he served on the USS Guadalcanal, an aircraft carrier that led the task force that captured a German submarine June 4th 1944, two days before D-Day. Returning from the war, he enrolled at MIT and graduated in 1947 with a Master's degree in mechanical engineering. He went to work at IBM, Owego and would retire in 1983 after over thirty years with the company. Upon retirement, he and Barbara moved to Morehead City, NC, where he would build a house, numerous model airplanes and pursue his lifelong love of golf. His other lifelong loves were the Music of the pianist Teddy Wilson, the Chicago Cubs(who he watched finally win a world series), and the Carolina Hurricanes. Beal had a sweet tooth and oftentimes put up with dinner just to have dessert. His chef's specialty was buckwheat waffles with raw bacon and raisins. Beal remained mentally sharp with a terrific sense of humor for all his 99 years. We will miss him too much. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Beal's memory may be made to North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1841 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27635. Condolences may be made to Beal's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 19, 2019