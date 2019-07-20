Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
Beatrice Baker
Beatrice "Bea" Baker

Beatrice "Bea" Baker Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Baker

Conklin - Beloved wife and mother, Beatrice "Bea" Baker, 84, passed away July 17, 2019. Bea was a loving caring person who put herself last always. Her loved ones were first and foremost in her thoughts and actions. She will be remembered as a woman with a heart of gold. She brought life and joy to all those who surrounded her. If you ever stopped in to see "Aunt Bea" you knew you would be welcomed with the warmest smile and a hug. You'd be asked at least fifty times "What can I get you to eat?" and she was always ready to update you on the latest family and community gossip. Bea was a woman who loved her husband and family fiercely. She doted on Dale with loving compassion and devotion. Her grandkids always knew where "Gramma BeaBea's" candy stash was and BeaBea always knew what candy each one of her many grandkids liked.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ivan and Glendora Edwards and brother, Thomas Edwards. Bea is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dale, Sr., children; Dale and Bonnie Baker, Jr., Vicki and Chuck Sabin, Les and LuAnn Baker and Tammy and DJ Liberati all of Binghamton, treasured grandchildren; Chad, Brandon and Jen, Brent and Irene, Jesse and Staci, Lori, Lindsay and Danny, Brittany and Wes, Cody and Meaghan, cherished great grandchildren; Stella, Jace, Penelope, Jeremiah, Michelle, Josh, Tyler, Brady, Layla, Rylee, Easton and Lucas. She leaves behind brothers, Bud Edwards, Hallstead, Pa. and Elwyn and Kathy Edwards, Severn, Md. and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Bea's family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 20 to July 21, 2019
