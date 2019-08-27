|
Beatrice J. Wahl
Newark Valley - Beatrice 'Bea' Wahl, 75, of Newark Valley, passed away suddenly on Friday Aug. 23rd. She is survived by her children George, Lisa, and John; sisters Marie Fries and Peggy (Bob) Collins; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Bea is predeceased by her husband George Wahl; parents Arthur and Alfredia Morell; and brother Carlton Morell. Bea was a member of the Newark Valley Fire Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the Newark Valley United Congregational Church. Although Bea was not one for hobbies, her free time was spent helping others and she especially enjoyed community outreach volunteer work. Bea's family will receive friends at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St, Newark Valley, NY on Wednesday August 28, from 11 to 1 pm. A celebration of her life will immediately follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Valley Fire Auxiliary (PO Box 333, Newark Valley, NY 13811) in Bea's name. Memories and condolences may be written in Bea's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019