Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
Celebration of Life
Following Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
Beatrice J. Wahl Obituary
Beatrice J. Wahl

Newark Valley - Beatrice 'Bea' Wahl, 75, of Newark Valley, passed away suddenly on Friday Aug. 23rd. She is survived by her children George, Lisa, and John; sisters Marie Fries and Peggy (Bob) Collins; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Bea is predeceased by her husband George Wahl; parents Arthur and Alfredia Morell; and brother Carlton Morell. Bea was a member of the Newark Valley Fire Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the Newark Valley United Congregational Church. Although Bea was not one for hobbies, her free time was spent helping others and she especially enjoyed community outreach volunteer work. Bea's family will receive friends at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St, Newark Valley, NY on Wednesday August 28, from 11 to 1 pm. A celebration of her life will immediately follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Valley Fire Auxiliary (PO Box 333, Newark Valley, NY 13811) in Bea's name. Memories and condolences may be written in Bea's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019
