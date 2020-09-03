Beatrice O'Connor



Penn Yan - Beatrice O'Connor, age 88, of Penn Yan, NY, formerly from Binghamton, NY, passed peacefully at Keuka Comfort Care Home surrounded by her daughter, Valerie Brechko, and the Keuka Comfort "Angels" after a long battle with cancer.



Funeral arrangements will be private due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH), PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527. KCCH is a nonprofit care home, dedicated to helping families and patients with the end of life passage. KCCH is funded wholly by donations.









