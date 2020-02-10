|
|
Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams
Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams died February 1, 2020, in Orange City, Florida. She was born September 28, 1925, in Clifford, PA. Belva was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Laura Collum, and her husband, John L Adams. Survivors include Jane (Chuck) Burr, of DeLand, FL, John (Debbie) Adams, of Hallstead, PA, Dan (Lisa) Adams, of Murphy, NC, and Patty (Larry) Pearson, of Albany, GA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services: 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main Street, Great Bend, PA.
Visitation: 2 hours prior to services
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harford Historical Society/Log Cabin Fund, 4158 Creek Rd., Kingsley, PA 18826
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020