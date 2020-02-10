Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
United Methodist Community Church
406 Main St
Great Bend, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
United Methodist Community Church
406 Main St
Great Bend, PA
Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams

Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams Obituary
Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams

Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams died February 1, 2020, in Orange City, Florida. She was born September 28, 1925, in Clifford, PA. Belva was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Laura Collum, and her husband, John L Adams. Survivors include Jane (Chuck) Burr, of DeLand, FL, John (Debbie) Adams, of Hallstead, PA, Dan (Lisa) Adams, of Murphy, NC, and Patty (Larry) Pearson, of Albany, GA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main Street, Great Bend, PA.

Visitation: 2 hours prior to services

Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harford Historical Society/Log Cabin Fund, 4158 Creek Rd., Kingsley, PA 18826

For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
