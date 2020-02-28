|
Benjamin C. Dragon
Benjamin C. Dragon passed away on February 27, 2020. He fought and beat aggressive lymphoma into 2 remissions with the courage and humor with which he lived his life, before losing his battle to a third relapse. His final weeks were spent at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 62 years old.
He is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin A. and Eleanor Dragon. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Diane, his daughter Laura, son Tom, and daughter-in-law Carolyn. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.
Ben graduated from Vestal High School in 1975 and Binghamton University in 1979. He worked as a software engineer/DBA at IBM/Lockheed Martin for 38 years - retiring in 2017.
He met the love of his life, Diane, early in his career at IBM. What began as a great friendship soon blossomed into a romance. They married on May 16, 1987. Ben and Diane had what could only be described as a perfect marriage. They were an ideal match who enjoyed 32 wonderful years together.
Ben loved spending time with his children, whether it was playing golf with his son, making pancakes and drinking coffee with his daughter, or watching Jeopardy! as a family.
Ben attended the 2019 Masters with his family, including the final round on Sunday with his son, witnessing the conclusion of a very memorable golf tournament.
Anyone who knew Ben would describe him as a light-hearted, humorous, and selfless person. He enjoyed umpiring as part of the Endicott Umpires Chapter, golfing with his friends, volunteering as a tax aide, and was involved in his church Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott, NY. Ben was a man of deep and unwavering faith, which included years of attending nocturnal adorations in the early morning hours, reading out of his father's bible.
A special thanks to Dr. Joseph Readling and Broome Oncology, Lourdes Outpatient Infusion Center, and Dr. Anita Kumar of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for their care of Ben during the course of his illness.
Calling hours will be held at Allen Memorial Home, 511 E. Main St, Endicott, NY on Sunday, March 1 from 2-4pm. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Ambrose in Endicott on Monday, March 2 at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that people consider a donation of blood or platelets or a monetary donation to the American Red Cross, or donations to the Owego Little League.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020