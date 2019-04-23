Services
Endicott - Benjamin Rizzuto took God's hand on Good Friday. He is now free from all of his pain and struggles. He leaves behind his broken hearted family: parents, Tom and Carol, his adoring sister Lizzy (Saeed) and his loving grandparents, Art and Doris Banfield. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Frank and Angie (Courtney, Preston and Hunter), Bob and Karla (Luka and Max), cousin Lauren and his devoted friends, Adam and Dan, who stood by him always and of course his Molly. Ben was supported in his journey by many including Olga and Francia and his new friends, Hunter, Jonathon and Michelle. Ben was an incredible man. His heart was big and open. He was loyal, generous and genuine and had a unique sense of humor. He loved all things outdoors and had an affinity for animals. He was especially excited about becoming an uncle in June. Ben lived in Florida the past 7 years. He was a hard-working, talented welder. We will be forever grateful for the time we spent together recently in Vero Beach celebrating Ben's 30th birthday and we will always remember that last big hug. Ben inspired us to understand the true meaning of unconditional love. Services will be private. A celebration of Ben's life will be planned for a future date. Please consider a donation in Ben's memory to Animal Care Council, Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
