Benjamin W. JefferyEndicott - Benjamin W. Jeffery 4/28/1941-6/6/2020Ben lost his long valiant struggle with COPD at home, surrounded by Family. We can hear him saying "It's not my fault!" He was predeceased by his Parents, Harriet (VanVorce) Jeffery and Albert Jeffery, In laws Lynn (Ben called him "the Dad he never had") & Arleen Warters. Siblings Alan, Richard, Daniel Jeffery, Alice VanGelder. He is survived by His loving Wife, Deb, (Caregiver) and best Friend of almost 42 years. His Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, Tina (Ricardo) Velazquez (Ben(Rachel), Christian, Lydia), Denise (James) Ricardi (Melissa & Ryan), Lisa (Ray) Besemer (Katie, Kurt (Stephanie) (Jack), Kendra), Holly (Tony) Mahonski (Anna Hermansen, Dominick), Kelsey (Josh) Howard (Reagy, Millie). Sister, Alberta Bush. Ben retired in 1995 after 30 years with IBM. He lived a very full life prior to COPD and especially cherished time spent with Family. He loved going camping with the Kids and Grandkids (so many memories), He enjoyed playing Mexican Train or UNO with the kids. He loved trips to the Caribbean, Long Beach, NC, Myrtle Beach, and also various outings through the years with close Friends. He often remarked that he & Deb had a wonderful life and never thought they would travel as far as they did. Thank you to Lourdes Hospice and the helpful, wonderful people from there that made his final months the best they could be-Aubrey, Alison, Courtney, Amy. You're all great and he/we so appreciated all you did for us. RIP my Love-until we're together again. When things open up from the Covid pandemic, a memorial party in his honor will be held at a later date. His wish was to have a party that is relaxed with no fancy funeral service! In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Hospice at Lourdes or Mercy House of the Southern Tier.