Bennie Lee Pratt
Harpursville - Bennie Lee Pratt, 95 of Harpursville, New York passed away at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Bennie was born May 23, 1924 in Oneonta, New York to Benjamin and Mildred (Warner) Pratt, he graduated from Oneonta High School and enlisted in the Navy at the outbreak of WWII, from 1943 to 1946, serving as an Electrician's Mate Second Class in the South Pacific theater aboard the USS LCI 847. He then married Elinor Ruth Kabat on June 2nd 1951 Binghamton NY at Redeemer Lutheran Church. After the war he joined IBEW Local 325 working to build many of the landmark structures around the Southern Tier cities including numerous colleges, IBM, Link, state and federal offices and the airport. Ben had a passion for the outdoors; he fished every trout stream, knew where to find the biggest salmon, and had a knack for always taking trophy bucks. He loved putting out trail cameras to watch "his" deer, and was on his quad daily, making the rounds of his hilltop ranch. Always willing to lend a hand, we'll miss his infectious "can-do" attitude, generosity and wry sense of humor. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Ben was preceded by his wife Ruth in 2011, and survived by his son, Bryan Lee Pratt and wife April, residing in Charleston, SC.; his daughter Karen and husband Daniel Foster (Hillcrest); grand-daughter Desiree Ritter and husband Daniel and great-grandchildren children Dean, Evelyn and Theo, residing in Bozeman, Montana.; and grandson Dillon, a senior at Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Sat. at 11 a.m. Pastor Michele Clark of N. Fenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Port Crane Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019