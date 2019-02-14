|
Benny L. DiLorenzo, Sr.
Endicott - Benny L. DiLorenzo Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his Son Michael DiLorenzo. Benny is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Barbara (Neira); Son Benny DiLorenzo Jr. of Endicott; Daughters Karen Marshall (William) of Binghamton and Michele Balmer (Jeff) of Maine; Daughter in law Theresa Fiacco of Endwell. He is also survived by Brother Ron (Pat) Dilorenzo and Sister Pati DiLorenzo. His Grandchildren Shawn, Max and Emily Marshall; Michaela and Paige DiLorenzo; Brianna, Kaylee and Josh Balmer. Also including his special friends Bob and Sally Kucko. Benny was the owner/ operator of DiLorenzo's Body and Paint shop in Endicott for more than 50 years. There he served many local customers and family who missed him greatly when he retired. He also held many other positions in the community over the years. For example, he was the President of Auto Body Association of the Southern Tier; the Vice President of the New York State Auto Body Technicians; the President of Endicott Sertoma and Sertoma Governor of East New York-New England. He took pride in being a Board member of the Western Broome Boys Club; Light Commissioner of Endicott municipal Light and a parishioner of the Holy Family Church. Benny was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a cook on the ship LCU 1490 Amphibious Unit at Little Creek Virginia. He had a love for cooking for his family, fishing, family gatherings and hunting with his grandson Shawn. He looked forward to attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events and other important occasions. Being one of their families' strongest figures, Benny will be missed greatly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 12 pm at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 9:30 am until Mass time at 12 pm. Donations can be made out to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019