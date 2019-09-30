Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bernadette Nielsen Obituary
Bernadette Nielsen

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Bernadette Nielsen, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away at the age of 59.

Bernadette was born on April 19, 1960 to William and Maeve Battipaglia in the Bronx, NY. She met her husband, Iner Nielsen, working at IBM in Owego, and they married on October 3, 1987. She later gave birth to two daughters, Julianne born in 1992 and Laura in 1993, whom she referred to as her "two miracles."

Bernadette's pride and joy were her family, and her life was filled with love. After leaving IBM to raise her daughters, she later worked at the Maine-Endwell Middle school as an attendance clerk where she brought laughter and life to the main office. Bernadette's favorite places included the ocean in Long Island and New York City. She also loved traveling and was able to explore the country, especially after both of her daughters relocated to the West Coast. Bernadette had grit and determination, which is evident in her two NYC Marathon finishes. She was also a devout Catholic, and believed in the good in everyone. Bernadette's caring and loving nature will live on in the many, many hearts she has touched from her family to the strangers she would offer a ride to on a rainy day.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her parents, Maeve and William Battipaglia, her husband Iner Nielsen, her two daughters, Julianne and Laura Nielsen, her three sisters, Anna, Maeve, and MaryEllen, and her two brothers, Vincent and Michael.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at J.F. Rice Funeral Home in Johnson City, NY from 5 o'clock to 7. The funeral mass and burial will be at a later date at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Sag Harbor, NY. In lieu of flowers, Bernadette has requested that a donation be made to the Anal Cancer Foundation to support research for a cure (https:// www.analcancerfoundation.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 30, 2019
