Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
Bernard A. "Bernie" Westfall

Bernard A. "Bernie" Westfall Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" A. Westfall

Lisle, NY - Bernard "Bernie" A. Westfall, 82, of Lisle passed with his wife and children by his side Friday, November 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Arthur Westfall, sisters, Jeanine Gughary, Evelyn Wright, niece, Donna Doty and nephew, Mitchell Barrows. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Westfall, 3 children; Kelly Storrs, Whitney Point, James ( Kim) Westfall, Atlanta, GA., Stacey (Bobby) Pendell, Lisle, 6 grandchildren; Kirstie, Kyleigh Storrs, Lauren, Ryan Westfall, Katelyn Stalter, Mathew Stalter, brother, Harold ( Judy) Westfall, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernie was a member of Lisle Fire Dept. for 57 years. During this time he served as Chief and Assistant Chief for many years. Bernie was also founding Captain of Lisle Med Team in 1983. Bernie worked at Raymond Corporation for 27 years and retired from Pengate Handling.

The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, New York on Tuesday, November 26, from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:30 PM with Reverend William Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Upper Lisle Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lisle Fire Company, P.O. Box 306, Lisle, NY 13797 or Center Lisle Congregational Church, 9670 Rt. 79, Lisle, NY 13797.

Online condolences can be made at. WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
