Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Blinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard C. Blinn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard C. Blinn Obituary
Bernard C. Blinn

Candor, NY - Bernard D. Blinn, 87, of Candor passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his famiy. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Blinn; grandson, TJ Foster. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Blinn; five children and their spouses, Bernard and Donna Blinn, Denice and Bob Peckins, Pansy and Stanley Foster, Larry and Sandy Blinn, William Blinn and Katie Keough; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Page; brother, Ronald Blinn; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernard was proud to be the fourth generation dairy farmer on the Blinn Farm. He was very dedicated to his wife, family and his dairy farm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Bernard's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now