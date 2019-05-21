|
Bernard C. Blinn
Candor, NY - Bernard D. Blinn, 87, of Candor passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his famiy. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Blinn; grandson, TJ Foster. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Blinn; five children and their spouses, Bernard and Donna Blinn, Denice and Bob Peckins, Pansy and Stanley Foster, Larry and Sandy Blinn, William Blinn and Katie Keough; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Page; brother, Ronald Blinn; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernard was proud to be the fourth generation dairy farmer on the Blinn Farm. He was very dedicated to his wife, family and his dairy farm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Bernard's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 21, 2019