|
|
Bernard E. Syryca
Endwell - Bernard E. Syryca, Endwell, NY, age 75, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at Lourdes Hospital on April 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Veronica (Chesnick) Syryca and in-laws Carl and Joana Giammichele, sister-in-law Carolyn Telfer. He is survived by his loving wife Maria, daughter Lori (Rob) Cherevko, son Kevin (Tricia) Syryca, beloved grandchildren (Jeremy, Kelsey, Kirsten Cherevko, Max and Mason Syryca), brother Edward (Sue) Syryca, brother-in-law John Giammichele, sisters-in-law Priscilla (Joe) Koplik, Rosalia (Deacon Ed) Blaine, brother-in-law Dennis Telfer, last living special aunt Pauline Nadzak, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bernie was a long-time member of St. Anthony of Padua church in Endicott, NY. He was a devout Catholic with a very strong faith. He was very devoted to the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Novena, and the Holy Rosary.
Bernie graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Binghamton Class of 1962. He graduated from Broome Community College and Binghamton University Harpur College with a BS degree in Business. He retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin, Owego, NY. as a Staff Financial Analyst in 2002.
Bernie was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather; He always made sure to take good care of his wife and family. He enjoyed 20 years of boating in the 1000 Islands, NY, and always enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in PA. Bernie had a huge heart, and would do anything for anyone. He was kind and compassionate, a deep thinker, thoughtful planner, and had the best sense of humor. He was always teasing his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, to make them laugh. Bernie was also an avid sports fanatic; he was a long-time fan of the LA Dodgers, LA Lakers, and Duke University basketball. He was a Little League Coach in Binghamton for 10 years, and was the biggest fan of his kids and grandchildren with their sports teams.
Bernie was passionate about donating to Sister Anisia's Ministry at St. Anthony's church, and volunteering at the food pantry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry or Sister Anisia's Saint Francis Ministry in Kenya. For donations, please specify which charitable organization, and mail to St. Anthony of Padua Office, 906 Jenkins Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020