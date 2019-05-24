|
|
Bernard M. Wade
Whitney Point, NY - Bernard M. Wade, 88, of Whitney Point, NY passed away on Monday May 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Shirley Wade; 4 children, Dixie (David) Kaminsky, Charles (Debbie) Wade, Sandra (James) Ellis, Timothy Wade; 9 grandchildren, Keith, Heather, Andrew, Christopher, Amber, Matthew, Erin, Courtney and Evan, 10 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Claire Davis many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernard retired from I.B.M. and was a member of its Quarter Century Club, was a member of Tractors of Yesteryear, enjoyed antique tractors, watching Yankees baseball, traveling, camping, gardening and watching his grandchildren playing sports. He was a past member of the Glen Aubrey Fire Station, worked NYS and FL Fairs and was a member of the Northern Broome Golden Age Club. The family will receive friends at Most Holy Rosary Church 3978 NYS Route 26 Maine, NY Saturday May 25, 2019 from 9am until the Funeral Mass time at 11am. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Glen Aubrey Fire Station or Most Holy Rosary Church. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2019