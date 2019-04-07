|
Bernice Meazler
Binghamton - Bernice Meazler, 87, of Binghamton, NY, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Victor Meazler and sons, Victor Meazler and Robert Victor Meazler. She is survived by her loving family; four children; son and daughter-in-law, William and Pam Meazler; daughters and sons-in-law; Denise and James Segrue, Debbie and Tom Abbadessa, Donna Meazler; several grandchildren; Holly Meazler, Nicole Gaeta Florance, Lisa Meazler, Billy John Meazler, Brittany Segrue, John Abbadessa, Julianna Abbadessa, Lauren Rothemeyer; great grandchildren Jade Florance, Lexi, Emmi, Mila, Vivian, Averi, Colton and Caiden: as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Bernice worked for and retired from blue cross blue shield she was a hard working woman her whole life. Bernice was a kind and loving soul that influenced all that knew her. She will always be remembered for her loving, affectionate, understanding personality and infinite wisdom. She had the gift of making each and every one of her children and grandchildren feel as if they were loved immeasurably. She was known for a genuine heart that never wavered and always held true. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30am, Tuesday at St. James Church, 147 Main St., Johnson City. The family will welcome friends and family at the church from 9:30am until the time of service. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019