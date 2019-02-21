|
|
Bert Matolka
Vestal - Bert Frederick Matolka, 86, of Vestal went peacefully in the arms of our Lord as he called him home into his eternal care on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Bert was an Army Veteran who honorably served our country. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. His happiest times were spent at his cottage fishing on the St. Lawrence River. His biggest catch was the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Miner, who he married May 9, 1953. She predeceased him in 2012 along with his brother, Harold Matolka, and grandson, Ryan Yanik. He was the son of the late Engelbert & Ann Matolka. Many of his proudest moments were spent with his family. He is survived by his loving children, Debra (John) Hoecker, Oceanside CA, Michael (Myrna) Matolka, Newark Valley, NY, Richard (Karen) Matolka, Endwell, NY, Lisa (Shane) Matolka, Apalachin, NY, Brian (Sandy) Matolka, Severn, MD, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Bert was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Vestal.
Family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street Endicott. Burial to follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019