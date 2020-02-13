|
Bert S. Krassin
Surfside Beach, SC - Bert S. Krassin February 8th, 2020 passed away peacefully at his home in Surfside Beach, SC. Born in Buffalo, NY he moved to various areas of Central NY before settling in Binghamton for many years. A long time Co-Owner of "The OptiKal", he & his partner were widely known as Bert & Ron, "The Eye Guys."
Bert prided himself on his expertise & ability of fitting specialty contac lenses for his many patients over the years.
Always active in the business community, he enjoyed creating the media advertising for their four stores. After retiring to Surfside Beach, he remained involved in the community as President of the HOA where they lived, as well as business committees.
Apart from his family & work, he was avid about going to the gym several times a week for 40+ yrs, gardening & spending time at the beach.
He is survived by the love of his life, Terry, devoted father to Michael (Patty), David (Judy Kim), Caryn (G.Carlton)McDaniel, step father of Nathanael Shelley (Sharon) & Elizabeth Feldman. Loving grandfather to Zachary, Jacob, Camden, Griffin, Ashleigh, Quinn & Teagan.
A favorite "Unk" to his nieces & nephews. Survived by sister Barbara (Allen); predeceased by his parents & sister Marcia.
Graveside service was held in Buffalo Thursday, 13th February at Holy Order Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association or Tackle ALS Foundation Team Tim Green. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020