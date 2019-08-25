|
Bertha (Celeste) Colavito
Vestal - Our mom, Bertha, fell into the loving arms of her husband and best friend, William, in the early morning hours of August 23rd. Also welcoming her into heaven is her son, Bill Jr., who predeceased her three short weeks ago.
Born and raised in Binghamton, Mom grew up in the Italian enclave on Henry St, in the apartment above her dad's restaurant, Dan Celeste's Tavern. We enjoyed countless stories of the old neighborhood; the families and the many aunts, uncles and cousins she grew up with. Those were the days! Walking to Columbus Elementary, West Junior and then North High school. She studied piano and the accordion which she played into her 80's.
A good student, mom would later graduate from Gulf Park Junior College in Gulfport Mississippi, and Syracuse University. She was bitten by the traveling bug after her many trips to college on the train. She enjoyed many trips across the country and several to Europe, many of which were taken after retiring from a 27- year teaching career in the Binghamton City School District.
Mom was strong-willed, yet ladylike; kind and generous. She was very proud of her Italian/Lithuanian heritage and the most loving and devoted caregiver our father could have asked for.
Predeceased by her parents, Dan and Anna Celeste; husband William J. Colavito in 1975; one sister, Mary (Celeste) Vitanza and brother-in-law, (The Honorable)Matthew J. Vitanza. Infant grandson Daniel W. Colavito and son William("Bill") Colavito, Jr. Survived by sons Dan(GA); Larry and wife Paula Keely Colavito; daughter Mary Catherine Karsko and special son-in-law, Ron Karsko. Grandchildren Marc(Amanda)Colavito(GA); Haley and Kathryn Colavito; Julia(Chad)Beck; Nina(Eric)Faling; Great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Berkley Colavito(GA); Wynn and Lux Faling and Ella Beck. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the Susquehanna Nursing Home for their care of mom over the past year. Special thanks to Theresa for her devoted and loving care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am on Friday at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY, 13903 or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2019