Bessie E. Brown
Owego - Bessie E. Brown, 99, passed away peacefully at home on June 24th. Bessie was the last of seven daughters of Arthur and Julia (Cole) Eaton. She was also predeceased by her husband Daniel W. Brown and an infant daughter Virginia. She is survived by her children: Lisette and Thomas Keating, Daniel and Linnea Brown, Stephen Brown and Julia and Joseph Monaco ; Grandchildren: Michael and Cindy Keating, Virginia and Donald Bauch, Bethany and Tyler Smith; Great Grand Children: Julia, Donald and Patrick Bauch and Killian and Kerrick Smith. Also two nephews David and Daniel Haskin. The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers and Hospice workers who helped to take care of her during her illness. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 200 Gateway Park Road, Syracuse, NY 13212 or March of Dimes, Donation Processing, P.O.Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Bessie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.