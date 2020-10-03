Bessie P. KermidasBinghamton - Bessie P. Kermidas, 94, of Binghamton, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband John Kermidas, her parents, Peter and Margaret Pappas, an infant son Peter Kermidas, her brother, Gus Pappas and her loving brothers and sisters-in-law of the Kermidas family. She is survived by her children, George (Robin) Kermidas, Binghamton; Peter (Genevieve) Kermidas, Endicott; Margaret (Ted) Hrncirek, Binghamton and Constantine "Dino" Kermidas, Binghamton. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she was known as "Yiayia" to: Stefanie Kermidas, Steven (Rose) Hrncirek, John (Cassandra) Kermidas, Lauren (Jonathan) Ferris, Nick (Jess) Kermidas, Daniel Kermidas, Alexander (Rosa) Kermidas, Demetra (Corey) Hall, and by Ryan, Christopher, Michael, Brendan and Justin Ketchum; her great grandchildren: Lilliana, Everett, Athena, Maximus, Juliette, Porter, Theo, Yanni, Bodhi, Brennan and Keeley; her sister-in-law, Annette Kermidas as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her family were the loves of her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Binghamton, where she held many positions and called the church her "second home." She was a member of Philoptohos Society, the American Civic Association and the Church Choir. Her most memorable times were holidays spent with family serving her Greek specialties. No one made Pastichio and Kolurakia like Yiayia. Her grandchildren fondly remember downtown bus rides to Boscov's, the Easter "rope walk" and countless other activities. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Wilson South Tower 4 and to Good Shepherd Fairview Home for the wonderful care she received. A special recognition goes out to a co-worker at Holy Trinity Church, Louis Diamantakos for the unselfish support he provided.Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Dr. Rev. Michael Bahlatzis will officiate. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Church, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bessie's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901."I love you from the bottom of my heart."