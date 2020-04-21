Resources
Bessie R. Ackley went to meet our heavenly father on April 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Predeceased by parents Helen & George Tite Sr., infant daughter Nacole. Survived by daughters Kim & Doug Curran, Shawn Ackley, 6 grandchildren,1 great-grandchild. Sisters Dottie Clark, Lillian & Ron Lee, Lorrie Smith, Micheline & Chris Romain..Brother George & Dawn Tite Jr. Bessie loved family, Bingo and simple things that made her happy and us smile. Fly high our Warrior Angel until we meet again.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
