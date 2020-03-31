|
|
Beth McKinley
Vestal - Beth McKinley died at Wilson Hospital Johnson City, NY, Sunday March 29, 2020. Beth was born February 14, 1953 in Binghamton, NY.
Beth was predeceased by her father William Holdsworth and niece Lauren Miller. Beth is survived by her husband of 47 years David McKinley. Mother Norma Holdsworth. Sister Marsha (Michael) Miller. Brother William (Marcia) Holdsworth. Niece Lindsey (Chris) Ciesla. Nephews Clark & Neil Holdsworth. Ian (Samantha) McKinley. Justin & Nelson McKinley. Grandnieces Lauren & Ireland Ciesla. Grand-nephew River McKinley.
Beth attended Broome Community College. Beth retired from IBM Endicott, then later from Union Endicott Schools.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020