|
|
Bette Ann Stafford
Johnson City - Bette Ann Stafford, age 88, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 9, 2019.
She was a proud great grandmother, loving Gramma, dedicated Mom, caring sister, adoring aunt, devoted partner and loyal friend. Bette changed the spelling of her name in her youth to match a favorite film star, Bette Davis, and was fondly known by many names including, Bett, Bette Boop, Gigi, and Gamma Hammy. She is lovingly remembered by: her partner Tony Michalak; eldest daughter Sharon Eberle; youngest daughter Lisa Stafford and son-in-law Steve Kalter; "adopted daughter" Sherry Rossman and husband David; grandchildren, Keith Eberle and wife Kristin Rosato, Kristen McIntyre and husband Jeff, Molly Laurano and husband Rocco; and great grandchildren, Annaleigh and Morgan McIntyre and Sophie Laurano. Bette was born in Towanda, PA and spent a good part of her childhood there before moving to Binghamton, and ultimately to Johnson City, NY for almost 70 years. She was one of nine children, and is survived by her sister Pat Donahue, sister-in-law Mary Hess, brother Jack Hess and wife Sandy, and youngest brother Larry Hess and wife Bev. Bette was the widow of her husband Nelson "Bud" Stafford and of her close companion Bernie Folejewski. Bette wore many hats throughout her life, working in payroll, manufacturing, and retail, at Fair Play Caramels, General Electric, Fanny Farmer, and Burt's to name a few. However, her favorite position was that of grandparent, and ultimately great grandmother. Friends and family will miss her reluctant but beautiful smile, caring nature, delightful wit and wisdom, sensational stories and strong opinions. Bette believed in angels and the guidance of Spirit. While we release her to their care, she will always remain in our thoughts and our hearts. A Celebration of Bette's Life will be held privately with her family and closest friends. Donations in honor of Bette can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019