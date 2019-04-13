|
|
Bettina (Tina) Thomas
- - It is with great sorrow and heart ache that the family of Bettina (Tina) Thomas announce that she passed away on Sunday, April 07, 2019, at the age of 75. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 20 years and is survived by her three daughters, Tami, Tonia, and Carrie. She will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Madi, Kaven, and Deven, and many close friends.
She was an avid quilter and enjoyed working with children. She loved to go antique shopping, planting flowers, and painting. Everyone who knew and met her would agree that she was a kind, generous, and lovely lady, who will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service was held by the family. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Generation Hospice 65 McMillen Drive, Suite 503, Newark Ohio, 43055. The family would like to thank all those who helped care for her during her final days.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2019