Betty A. AllynBetty A. Allyn, 90, died on Nov. 12, 2020. Betty was a member of the Lakeview Chapel, she enjoyed sewing, completing puzzles, swimming and reading. Many will remember Betty from working at the Bargain Center and Newberry's in Owego. In addition, she also worked at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Owego and West Corners.Survived by: Phyllis (Robert) Dodzweit and Judith Barrett; 5 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. Brothers: James Wheeler, William (Elaine) Wheeler; sisters-in-law: Peg Wheeler, Laura Jean Strunk; several nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her husband Dever; son Edward; son-in-law: James Barrett; grandson Steven Barrett; siblings: Joseph, Francis, Earl Wheeler; Ethel Pacsuta and Laura Raymond. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Bridgewater for the care and love Mom receivedThere will be no services for complete obituary visit sutfinfuneralchapel.com