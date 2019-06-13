Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Binghamton - Betty A. Buck, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Buck and her son Robert Buck.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Norma Buck and daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Dino Gianisis; grandchildren Timothy, Michelle, Jonathan, Anthony, Katherine and Sophia; great granddaughter Hannah; brother and sister-in-law Raymond & Irene VanMarter and several nieces nephews, cousins and neighbors.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, bowling, line dancing and most of all spending time with her family.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson with a burial in the Chenango Valley Cemetery to follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 13 to June 14, 2019
