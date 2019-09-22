Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Betty A. Plestis


1933 - 2019
Betty A. Plestis Obituary
Betty A. Plestis

Owego - Betty A. Plestis, 85, of Owego born December 4, 1933, went in to the arms of the Lord on Friday September 20, 2019. Born in Barton, New York to the late Olive (Burke) and Solomon House. Additionally Betty was predeceased by her husband Peter Plestis, a brother Edward House, sister's Susan Carpenter, Ella Gallow, a son Keith Shrauger, grandsons Steven P. Shrauger and Trevor Nodine, and great granddaughter Jailyn E. Darrah. Betty is survived by 2 sons and daughter-in-law's Steven (Lois) Shrauger; Kevin (Janet) Shrauger; 2 daughters and son-in-law's Pam (Rodney) Ulrich; Kimberly (Leon) Shirley, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is also is survived by a brother Jack House, and two sisters Carolyn McCarthy, and Gladys Kutcher, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 am from the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home 15 Park Street Owego, NY with Revered Phil Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-10:45. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019
