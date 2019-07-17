Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY
Newark Valley - Betty I. Carmon, 87, of Newark Valley, went home to be with her Jesus on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Lawrence D. Carmon; her children Lawrence (Victoria) Carmon, Donald (Dianna) Carmon, and Lori Ann Kellogg; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Gerald Bowen; sister Marjorie (Richard) Keith; and numerous extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Clarinda Bowen, and her siblings Lois Gent, Ronald, Thomas, Lawrence, Richard and Robert Bowen. Betty's family and friends are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Saturday, July 20th from noon until 2 pm, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be written in Betty's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 17, 2019
