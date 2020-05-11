Betty Coleman Wood
Betty Coleman Wood

Betty Coleman Wood, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on May 11, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Edward, Loudon, TN., Susan, Maryville, TN., and Thomas, Binghamton, N.Y. along with her many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas, her parents Etta and Clayton Coleman, her brother Clayton (Don) and her sister Doris Hogan, sister-in-law Bev Coleman and brother-in-law Red Hogan.

Her greatest joys were spending time with her children, watching the bluebirds nest outside her kitchen window, eating ice cream and being with her Wegman's coffee friends: Connie, Anne, Jackie, Val, Virginia and all those who joined their table.

Among Mom's papers was the following: "There is a hole in the floor of heaven so I can see you all." And we will be looking back at you Mom!

At Betty's request there will be no memorial service. A private graveside service will be held at Chenango Valley Cemetery in Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributions to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, N.Y. 13850 or a charity of one's choice




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Chenango Valley Cemetery
