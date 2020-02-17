|
|
Betty DiLuzio
Johnson City -
Betty DiLuzio 85, of Johnson City, NY went to be with the lord on Saturday February 15, 2020. Betty was predeceased by her husband Thomas; siblings Gwen McKee and James Carpenter. Betty is survived by her sons Thomas DiLuzio, Michael (Nancy Coon) DiLuzio, daughter Donna (Richard) Sukup. Betty so loved her 6 grandchildren Ashley, Michelle, Jessica DiLuzio, Jason and Diana Sukup, Nicolette (Dan) Burch; one great-grandson Anthony DiLuzio Gilliam. Betty is survived by many loving brothers and sisters Shelby Carpenter, Vivian Westbrook, Kenneth (Dolores) Carpenter, Janice (Joe) Convertino, Roger (Vicky) Carpenter, Larry Carpenter, Terry (Gloria) Carpenter; sister in-law Estella DiLuzio, brother in-law Frank DiLuzio, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Betty worked in Various positions in her life retiring from Boscovs after 25 years of service in human resources. Mom was a woman of simple means, rich in love and always put the needs of others before her own. Mom will be remembered by her selfless devotion to her family. We were truly blessed to have her as our mother. Betty made many wonderful friends at Harry L apartments in Johnson city and we wish to thank them for their kindness towards mom. Our family would like to also extend special thanks to hospice nurse Hilary, Dr. Ramanujan, Nancy Evans and all the caring nurses and volunteers at the Mercy House. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10am until 11:30am at Sts. John and Andrew Church in Binghamton. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020