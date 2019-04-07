Services
Betty Downing Nash


Betty Downing Nash
1928 - 2019
Betty Downing Nash Obituary
Betty Downing Nash

Manchester, NH - Betty Downing Nash, 91 of Manchester, NH died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester New Hampshire.

She married her husband Donald T. Nash in 1947, who predeceased her in 2005. The two were avid baseball fans enjoying NY Yankees, Binghamton Triplets and Binghamton Mets. They were longtime residents of Nimmonsburg and Port Dickinson before moving to New Hampshire.

Surviving her are her two children and their spouses, Eric J. Nash (Dede Rose Nash) of Clayton, NY and Carol Nash de Meli (Henry de Meli) of Goffstown, NH, one grandson Jay D. Nash (Rebecca Bierly Nash) of Hartland, VT, a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Nash and great grandson, Wilson Nash.

Betty was a master perennial gardener, girl scout and cub scout troop leader, Sunday school teacher, skier, volunteer at Elliot Hospital and a friend to many.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
