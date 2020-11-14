Betty Fink
Newington - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Gigi, Betty (McGowan) Fink, of Newington, wife of the late William Fink, passed away peacefully at home on November 11,2020 after a brief illness. She was born on December 11, 1927 in Binghamton, NY to the late James and Ethel (Knauf) McGowan.
Betty was a 1950 graduate of SUNY Cortland receiving a BS degree in Physical Education and a 1982 graduate of Hofstra earning an M.Ed. in Reading. She began her teaching career in 1950 as a physical education teacher at Port Chester High School and ended it in 1988 as a fifth-grade teacher in Silas Wood School with, as she loved to say, a break in between to have 5 children in 7 years! She and William met in college and raised their family in Huntington Sta., NY. In 1988 they moved to Pomfret Center to create the retirement of their dreams. She moved to her beautiful house in Newington after William died in 2012.
Betty was a teacher, a master gardener (her gardens in Pomfret were truly magnificent), an accomplished golfer, a devoted sports fan, a bird watcher, a photographer and a journaler of life but most of all, she was a lover of her family. We have many fond memories of the family gatherings that she loved so much!
Betty was predeceased by her husband, J. Willam Fink, her son Maj. James Fink, USMC Ret and her brother John McGowan. She is survived by her children Catherine Bowen and her husband Thomas of Newington, Elizabeth Follett and her husband William of West Hartford, Patricia Fink of Newington (who loved living with her and caring for her) , Mary Canty and her husband James of Ft Lauderdale, FL.: grandchildren, Christopher Bowen and his wife Alexandra of West Hartford, Michael Bowen and his wife, Erica of Wethersfield, Ryan Bowen of Newington, James Follett of West Hartford and Daniel Follett and Kayliegh Dzioba of Bristol and her very special great grandson Henry Michael Bowen of West Hartford. She also leaves her sisters in law Barbara McGowan of Endwell NY and Catherine Fink of West Hartford along with her nieces and nephews whom she adored. Betty's family would like to express our gratitude to Hartford Home Healthcare for their knowledge, support and kindness.
Funeral services for Betty will be held privately. She will be lovingly laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. A celebration of life for Betty will be held at a later date. We will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting her family. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net