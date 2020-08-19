Betty Hooko
Franklinton, NC - Betty Jane Skokauckas Hooko, 85, of Franklinton, NC, passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born in Endicott, NY on February 22, 1935 to the late John and Mary Varga Skokauckas. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Charles" Hooko; a daughter, Anne Rose; and a sister, Bonnie Curry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Boyle, Cathy Shannahan (John), Cynthia Jefferies, and Anita Ferguson; her son, Jason Hooko (Melanie); a son-in-law, Mark Rose; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
.