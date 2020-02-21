|
|
Betty Houseknecht
Owego - Betty HouseKnecht, 69, of Nichols, NY passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wilson Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Mabel Miller; her children, Cynthia Haines, Terry Cody; sister, Bonnie; four brothers, William, Albert, Ronald and Donald Miller. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Earl Houseknecht, her children, Donna Rogers and friend, Carey Sanders (husband Roosevelt), Christine and Donald Swartz, Chuck and Katrina Chrysler, Jason Miller; In-laws, James and Deidra Houseknecht, Maryann Brown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend, Leona Hobert and her fur babies (dogs), Lil bit and lucky. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Rev. Mary Jean Simonin, officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m .to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020