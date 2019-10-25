|
Betty J. Anniballi
Endicott - Betty J. Anniballi, 71, of Endicott, NY, passed away Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Betty is survived by her husband, Dean R. Anniballi of Endicott, NY, her three children, Christopher Davis of Las Vegas, NV, Rebecca Davis and her partner Michael Swartz of Las Vegas, NV, Capt. Joseph Davis (USAF) and his wife Bethany Davis of Rocklin, CA. In addition, Betty is survived by her brother Douglas Dean and his wife Carol Dean, of Cincinnati, OH, along with several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty lived a full life, and was retired from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Betty brought joy into the lives of everyone who knew her, and will be greatly missed until we are reunited with her. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held on Monday at 3 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Mark Kimpland of the Endwell United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Monday from 2 PM until Service time at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , or a charity of your choosing is greatly appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019