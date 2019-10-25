Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Anniballi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Anniballi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Anniballi Obituary
Betty J. Anniballi

Endicott - Betty J. Anniballi, 71, of Endicott, NY, passed away Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Betty is survived by her husband, Dean R. Anniballi of Endicott, NY, her three children, Christopher Davis of Las Vegas, NV, Rebecca Davis and her partner Michael Swartz of Las Vegas, NV, Capt. Joseph Davis (USAF) and his wife Bethany Davis of Rocklin, CA. In addition, Betty is survived by her brother Douglas Dean and his wife Carol Dean, of Cincinnati, OH, along with several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty lived a full life, and was retired from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Betty brought joy into the lives of everyone who knew her, and will be greatly missed until we are reunited with her. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held on Monday at 3 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Mark Kimpland of the Endwell United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Monday from 2 PM until Service time at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , or a charity of your choosing is greatly appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now