Betty J. Edwards
Lisle - Betty J. Edwards, 94 of Lisle, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, John R. Driscoll Sr; daughter, Susan Rogers; husband, Robert Edwards Sr.; stepsons, Robert Edwards Jr, and Randy Edwards. Betty is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Kim Metz; son and daughter-in-law, John and Dawn Driscoll Jr; stepson, Gerald Edwards; stepdaughter, Tina Johnson; grandchildren, Rob and Jill Peterson, Jamie and Bill Winters, Andrew and Alicia Metz, AJ Driscoll, Samantha Driscoll, John Driscoll III, Joe Rogers and Betty Rogers; many nieces ,grandchildren and great grandchildren, special friends of 85 years, Marcy Pease and Shirley Wheatley. Betty was very spiritual and always saw the good in everyone. A graveside service with social distancing and masks required will be held 12:00pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Whitney Point. Rev. Corey Turnpenny will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Whitney Point United Methodist Church 7311 Collins Street Whitney Point, New York 13862. Services have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com
