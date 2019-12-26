|
|
Betty J. Goff
Hallstead, PA - Betty Carman Goff, 85, of Hallstead, PA spent Christmas morning with her loving family and spent Christmas evening with her Heavenly Father and reuniting with her beloved husband of 39 years, Melvin Goff. Betty was a loving mother to her two sons,Kevin (Terrie) Goff and Jeffrey (Cara) Goff; the adored grandmother to Jeremy(Megan) Goff, Kevin Goff Jr., Matthew (Kelly) Goff, Amy (Chris) Harcar, Jordan Goff, Danielle Goff, and Joshua Goff; she was deeply loved by her ten great grandchildren; two loving sisters, Alma Goff and Ruth Ann Goff; her loving brother, Russell (Janice) Carman; and many devoted nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late, Frank and Mildred Carman. After graduating from Ridley-Lowell School of Business, she was a dedicated employee in the payroll department of General Electric in Westover, NY for 40 years. Betty was a kind hearted, loving person, with a gentle spirit. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. The family would like to thank Betty's devoted care givers, Wendy Dudley and Kristen Isby. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. B. Patel and the nurses and staff of Barnes-Kasson Skilled Nursing for their heartfelt and tender care. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the South New Milford Baptist Church, January 4, 2019. A private inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to one of Betty's favorite organization: Global Fingerprints Children's Mission, make checks payable to EFCA and mail to the family's PO Box 179, Hallstead, PA 18822.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019