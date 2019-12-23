Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
3732 Waverly Road
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Jayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Jayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Jayne Obituary
Betty J. Jayne

Owego, New York - Betty J. Jayne, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. Betty is survived by her husband of 73 years, Floyd Jayne; two daughters and son-in-law, Sherry and Don Salisbury, Juliann McEnaney and Christopher Gibbons; three grandchildren, Timothy (Jessie) Salisbury, Jonathan Salisbury (Kelly Doherty), Michael John McEnaney; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Smith, Kaylee Noyes; brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathy Strong; sister, Ann Beauter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was an original member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Owego and worked many years as a teacher's aide for the Tioga Central School District. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY, with Pastor Phillip Nase, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty Jayne's memory to the Compassionate Ministries, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -