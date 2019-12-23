|
|
Betty J. Jayne
Owego, New York - Betty J. Jayne, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. Betty is survived by her husband of 73 years, Floyd Jayne; two daughters and son-in-law, Sherry and Don Salisbury, Juliann McEnaney and Christopher Gibbons; three grandchildren, Timothy (Jessie) Salisbury, Jonathan Salisbury (Kelly Doherty), Michael John McEnaney; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Smith, Kaylee Noyes; brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathy Strong; sister, Ann Beauter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was an original member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Owego and worked many years as a teacher's aide for the Tioga Central School District. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY, with Pastor Phillip Nase, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty Jayne's memory to the Compassionate Ministries, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Betty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019