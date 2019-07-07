Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Betty J. Lacey


1930 - 2019
Betty J. Lacey

Johnson City - Betty Jean (Weingartner) Lacey

October 29, 1930 - July 1, 2019

This world has lost a strong, loving woman, mother , grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family with passion and pride and lived a very long and fulfilling life...always on her terms. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Lynn Barnard & husband Rick and son Kyle Lacey & wife Paulette, grandchildren & great grandchildren and friends. She loved nothing more than spending every holiday with her family and attending every sporting event of her grandchildren and great grandchildren!! In her later years the highlight of her day was having coffee with her "mall walker friends" at McDonalds. A private celebration of her life will be held in lieu of a viewing.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019
