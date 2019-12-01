|
Betty J. Rowlison
Greene - Betty J. Rowlison, 95, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her husband, William; daughter, Susan Peaslee; brother, Curtis James Hinkley and sister, Dorothy Nichols. Betty is survived by her children, William L. Rowlison of Greene, Patricia Clements of Greene and Michael Rowlison of Port St. Lucie, FL; 5 grandchildren, Kitsy Carter of Greene, Colette Sands of Greene, Jennifer Eschrich of San Antonio, Skye and Mickey Rowlison of Port St. Lucie;5 great grandchildren, Tristan, Abbey, Alyssa, Jimmy and Jatelin. Betty was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Friends of the family may call Wednesday from 1:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019