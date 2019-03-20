Betty J. Scalzo



Great Bend, PA - Betty J. Scalzo, 91, of Great Bend, PA entered into rest on March 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Joseph J. Scalzo, Sr; her son, Joseph J. Scalzo Jr. in December 5, 2018; a grandson, Robert Joseph Scalzo in 2015; by two sisters, Rita and Evelyn; and her very dear friend, Jeanne Gula, 2008. Betty is survived by her children, Nancy DeShay, Douglas and Dot Scalzo, Susan and Paul Mondolfi, Mark and Cathy Scalzo, Barbara and Gary Adams, Daniel and Arlene Scalzo, and James and Brenda Scalzo; twelve grandchildren; many step grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and many extended family members. Betty worked at the Acme for close to 10 years, prior to its closing. She enjoyed her cats, BINGO, playing cards, going on bus trips, and eating out. She was a homemaker, a very loving mother and grandmother, and she cherished time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Spring inurnment will be made in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service on Friday. Memorial donation may be made to your local No Kill Animal Shelter or Cat Rescue. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary