Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scalzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Scalzo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty J. Scalzo

Great Bend, PA - Betty J. Scalzo, 91, of Great Bend, PA entered into rest on March 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Joseph J. Scalzo, Sr; her son, Joseph J. Scalzo Jr. in December 5, 2018; a grandson, Robert Joseph Scalzo in 2015; by two sisters, Rita and Evelyn; and her very dear friend, Jeanne Gula, 2008. Betty is survived by her children, Nancy DeShay, Douglas and Dot Scalzo, Susan and Paul Mondolfi, Mark and Cathy Scalzo, Barbara and Gary Adams, Daniel and Arlene Scalzo, and James and Brenda Scalzo; twelve grandchildren; many step grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and many extended family members. Betty worked at the Acme for close to 10 years, prior to its closing. She enjoyed her cats, BINGO, playing cards, going on bus trips, and eating out. She was a homemaker, a very loving mother and grandmother, and she cherished time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Spring inurnment will be made in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service on Friday. Memorial donation may be made to your local No Kill Animal Shelter or Cat Rescue.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now