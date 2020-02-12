|
Betty J. Van Loan Wooster Button
Hallstead, PA - Betty J. (Van Loan, Wooster) Button, 87, died on February 12, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Franklin and Doris (Eldred) Van Loan. She was also predeceased by infant brothers, Franklin in 1937 and Lawrence Van Loan in 2012; a sister, Carolyn Button in 2015; two daughters, Carol Lynn in 1966 and Rhonda Eileen in 1967; an infant daughter 1965; a son, James Wooster in 2003; a granddaughter, Kalyn Marie Morris in 2015; her first husband of 19 years, John Wooster in 1969; her second husband of 9 years, Alan E. Button in 1979; also by her devoted companion of 14 years, William L. Blake in 1994. Betty is survived by her daughters, Jean (Jeff) Armstrong, Janice (Richard) Decker, and Joanne Lambaise; sons, Daniel Wooster, John (Amanda) Wooster, and Thomas Wooster; Alan Button and William Blake's children, Carol (Chuck) Biviano, Terri (Edward) Reink, Ronald (Lori) Button, and Steven (Christy) Button, Steve Blake, and William Blake; 20 grandchildren; more than 30 great grandchildren; a sister, Rhonda Austin; a sisters-in-law, Ramona Van Loan, Betty Lou Barrett, Ruth Button, Shirley Root, Ruth Leichti, and Eve (Ken) Sprague; brothers-in-law, Donald Button and Norman (Louella) Button; numerous nieces and nephews; a special woman Colleen (James) Bugler holds a warm place in Betty's heart; dear friends, Cletius Barton (son, Karl), Dolores Martin, and Lillian Anderson. Betty was employed at the Sheltered Workshop, Binghamton, NY for 8 years and 15 years at IBM, Endicott, NY. She joined Crime Watch in Great Bend when it began and left it in 2014 when police were brought in. Betty has experienced a tremendous amount of loss of family, neighbors, and friends over the years. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
