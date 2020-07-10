Betty Joyce deVenteVestal - Betty Joyce deVenteJoyce deVente, 90, died on July 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her two sons, Bruce (Ada) Willis and Mike Willis; grandchildren Brett (Erin) and Heather, and Bryan (who died on May 16th of this year) and Nathan; and great-granddaughter Riley.Joyce was born on July 23, 1929 in Binghamton, NY. She grew up in Vestal and lived in Vestal practically all of her life. She graduated from Vestal HS in 1947 and went on to nurses' training, both at Wilson and Ideal Hospitals. She retired from her brief nursing career when her first son, Bruce, was born.Joyce was full of compassion and caring for others. She worked hard to become an EMT and at one point a cardiac tech, serving as a charter volunteer on the Vestal Ambulance Squad. She was devoted to family and was a lifelong member of Vestal United Methodist Church where she attended weekly.Her second career began when she was in her 50s as she began her work as a Vestal school bus monitor. She loved working with the kids, and they became like family to her. Amazingly, she retired from that job at age 88!Joyce was lovingly devoted to her husband, Charles. They loved to travel together and fell in love with Bermuda and, later in life, Cape May. She also enjoyed knitting, her dogs, working in her yard, and lots of reading. She lived a full and happy life, and will be dearly missed.A memorial Service will be held in Vestal Park Cemetery on July 20th at 11:00 a.m. led by Rev. Roger Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Vestal UM Church at 328 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850.