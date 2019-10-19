|
Betty Kasmarcik
Newark Valley - Betty Irene Kasmarcik, 79, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Larry, and her siblings. She is survived by her children Kristine (Joseph) Tomazin, Lawrence Kasmarcik Jr., Keith (Penny) Kasmarcik, Michael (Sandy) Kasmarcik, and Robert (Tammy Mounts) Kasmarcik; her grandchildren: John (Kelly), Matthew (Lindsey), Larry, Lacey, Keith Jr. (Cintia), Krysti, Scott (Phil), Angella, Maddison, Nina, Destiny, Alexis, Sabrina; several great grandchildren (whom she adored), nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty was a member of the First Congregational Church of Berkshire and was a Teachers Aide in the Newark Valley School District for 20 years… a position she thoroughly enjoyed! In her free time, she enjoyed baking and crafts, including: needle point, crocheting, and knitting. Betty was also a huge Elvis fan! Her family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-6 pm. A celebration of her life will be held there on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Memorials may kindly be sent to the Berkshire Congregational Church, in loving memory of Betty Kasmarcik. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019