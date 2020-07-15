Betty Laderer

Betty LadererJohnson City - Betty J. Laderer (formerly Betty Stone), 88, was called home to glory on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband of 47 years James M. Stone in 1998, and her second husband of 3 years, Arthur Laderer in 2012. Born Betty Farr, she was the daughter of Harry and Pauline Farr. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law David and Carol Farr, Windsor, NY; sister Virginia Eisenberg, Vestal, NY; sister-in-law, Ruth (Stone) Sorber, Dalton, PA; son and daughter-in-law Dean and Patricia Stone, Endwell, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Rachel Stone, Matthews, NC; daughter Martha Gahring, Vestal, NY; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Betty was born, raised, and lived in Johnson City before permanently moving to Maranatha Village in Sebring, FL in 2008. Last year, she returned to Johnson City and resided at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus at the time of her death. A Memorial Service, celebrating Betty's life, will be held at the convenience of the family.